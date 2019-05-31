Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/28/19

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

May 28, 2019 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Gary Scoby leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Tim Burdiek and Dennis Henry, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• Bridge O-14 along O Road in Harrison Township needs to be repaired.

• a couple of other bridges throughout the county have washed out with the recent rains that we have had.

• a tube needs to be replaced near the Centralia Lake.

• Bergkamp Construction will not be able to start on W Road until at least the end of June.

Commissioners called and spoke to Brad Burnett with Intelligent Roofing Solutions about the bid his company submitted for repair of the Pioneer Building roof in the amount of $33,070.72. Maintenance employee Troy Melvin was also present for this discussion. This bid is for repair of only one section (the worst section) of the Pioneer Building roof.

Maintenance employee Troy Melvin also spoke to Commissioners about roof issues at the Nemaha County Community Building.

Emergency Preparedness Report:

Emergency Preparedness Director Russel Lierz advised the board that:

• an EF-1 tornado touched down northeast of Seneca early Friday morning.

• he will be participating in a webinar with the National Weather Service later this morning concerning storms predicted for later today in our area.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• one of the county’s patrol cars was backed into by a Kansas Highway Patrol car while both were responding to a call recently in the county. Rich stated that the State will be taking care of paying for the repairs to the Nemaha County patrol car.

• extra items have been ordered to equip several different patrol vehicles in the Sheriff’s Office fleet.

• he would like to request a 30-day extension for Amber Rieger to use her vacation hours down to 100 hours or less. Commissioners approved this request.

• Lane Bachamp will be coming back as a full-time corrections officer effective June 3rd.

• they are currently holding twelve inmates in the jail.

• they booked ten individuals into the jail this past week.

Dr. James Longabaugh and Sabetha City Administrator Doug Allen came before the board to follow up with Commissioners concerning their previous request to add a paramedic to the Sabetha EMS Service. Following discussion, Commissioners agreed to help pay for a paramedic’s salary and benefits for the Sabetha EMS Service beginning as soon as the city is able to get someone hired and started in this position.

Sabetha City Administrator Doug Allen and Nemaha County Emergency Preparedness Director Russel Lierz spoke to Commissioners about a sinkhole that is forming on the backside of a dam that lies just above the sewage treatment center in Sabetha. Doug and Russel stated that State agencies are coming to take a look at the issue and give suggestions concerning what the city should do in this situation.

The board reviewed the minutes from the May 23, 2019 meeting. Dennis Henry moved to approve the minutes as presented. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Chairman Gary Scoby signed a notice as presented to be sent to the Richmond Township board letting them know that a cereal malt beverage license has been requested from an individual in Richmond Township.

Matt Gray with Midwest Coating came before the board to speak to Commissioners about the bid his company submitted for repair of the Pioneer Building roof. Maintenance employee Troy Melvin was also present for this discussion. Midwest Coating submitted two bids for this job.

The base bid is in the amount of $99,355.80 and the alternate bid is in the amount of $65,992.18. Both of these bids are for repair of the entire Pioneer Building roof.

District Court Clerk Amy Boeckman came before the board to let Commissioners know that Networks Plus is adding more security to the server for the Nemaha County District Court Office which will cost the county an additional $30.00 per month.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the end of May.

Dennis Henry moved to approve the alternate bid from Midwest Coating in the amount of

$65,992.18 for repair of the Pioneer Building roof. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Chairman Gary Scoby signed the proposal from Midwest Coating as presented.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Gary Scoby adjourned the meeting at 2:45 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:00 am.