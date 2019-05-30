Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing Wakeeney Man

TREGO COUNTY – The Wakeeney Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wakeeney man.

If you see Hearting, or have information about his whereabouts, please immediately contact the Trego County Law Enforcement Center at (785) 743-5711.

Russell Adair Hearting- 5’10 160 lbs. Hearting was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and high top tennis shoes. Hearting was last seen at 2220 hours on 190th and C Road in Trego County. An individual stopped to speak with Hearting and offered to give him a ride and he refused. Hearting is believed to be on foot and possibly suffering from dementia. A Silver Alert has been activated.

Law Enforcement is continuing the search with the aid of airplanes provided by one local individual and by the Kansas Highway Patrol. Kansas Wildlife and Parks are also assisting with a tracking dog. A local search party has also assembled to assist with the search. If you have any information please call the WaKeeney Police Department at 785-743-5711.