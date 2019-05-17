Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/13/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Keith Bramhall and Barbara Kickhaefer members and Sandra Wilson, Deputy County Clerk present. Others present at the meeting were Paul Kessinger from the Advocate (arriving at 8:41 a.m.) and Steve Boyda, Marysville, KS.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved upon motion by David E. Baier, seconded by Keith Bramhall. Unanimous.

A bid was submitted to the Board from Agency on Aging director, Ashley Lyhane for repair of the door that was recently damaged by wind. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following bid for repair of the Agency on Aging door and to proceed turning into KCAMP for the claim.

Interstate Glass Co, Junction City, KS

For repair of West door on Agency on Aging

$1765.00-KCAMP claim

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Central Power Systems & Services

Engine overhaul & repair #503F

$23,329.74-Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109250

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented a letter to the Board from Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Water Resources regarding the Community Assistance Visit Meeting declaring 18 properties identified as potential development in special flood hazard area of the community’s Flood Insurance Rate map (FIRM). The Board discussed possibly the need for a Floodplain Administrator to determine what needs to be done for tracking development in the floodplain to meet the requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program. Commissioner Kickhaefer mentioned maybe we need to think about appointing a County Zoning Committee to advise and direct the Board on these types of issues. The letter is requesting that the County prove all of the requested information demonstrating that the field inspected sites are in compliance within 30 days. The Community Assistance Visit will remain open until documentation is provided or until unpermitted development in the floodplain is brought in to compliance. The results of this CAV will be shared with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Board instructed Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to contact other counties to see how they are handling this situation and come up with some type of permit application to be filled out by the 18 identified property owners.

Richard Hull, Vermillion Township Trustee met with the Board to discuss the portion of Utah Rd that has been washed away with continuous flooding. This has been an ongoing issue. With the recent flooding, the Township put up barricades to prevent patrons from taking the road, however, the barricades are being moved. After much discussion, the Board recommended that Mr. Hull go to Public Works office to start the process of vacating a portion of Utah Rd. The Board advised that for safety reasons, they should proceed with putting some type of permanent barricade up to prevent any accidents.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said Fred Cohorst, Recycling Coordinator found a 1992 Titan 30’ Gooseneck trailer to purchase. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve purchase of the above trailer for recycling. Unanimous.

Contract for Ebert Construction Co, Inc. for RCB Repair Bridge #11-K.9 – Bid approved by Commissioners on March 11, 2019 was presented for signatures of David E. Baier, Chairman and attested to by the Deputy County Clerk. The contract was then forwarded to Ebert Construction.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig informed the Board of the recent Surplus Auction through Midwest Auction. The following items were sold:

1992 CAT 953 Track loader $35,200

1998 IH 4900 Dump Truck $ 9,200

2001 Chev Kodiak C7500 $ 2,300

JD generator $ 2,375

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Commissioner Bramhall inquired into adjusting the pay for Deputy Elections Official Sandra Wilson to cover the extra duties involving the upcoming City/School Elections. There is additional pay already for the deputy elections clerk in the amount of $100.00. They discussed that part of the elected position of County Clerk also includes the County Elections official. The Board also discussed with County Counselor Jason Brinegar about different options for Funding Agreements with other government entities.

County Sheriff Dan Hargrave, Undersheriff Tim Ackerman, Jeff Lane with TreanorHL, Josh & Bridget with Loyd Builders met with the Board to present schematic drawings of the jail proposal and a construction summary of the costs. The first estimates came in higher than expected so they went back to the drawing board to see what could be adjusted without losing integrity of the build. The estimated cost of construction only came in at $4,931,669. There will be a 4.5% fee for Loyd Builders, 8.5% fee for the architect, soft costs & possibly Bond fees in addition to the construction costs. These dollar amounts are yet to be determined with the final costs of the project. The plan is to move forward with finalizing the drawings by the end of June and allow Loyd Builders to put out for bids, 30-45 days later would bring back some final #s on the project. The hope is to start the project in late August and estimated completion would take 9-10 months. The architect and builders hope to come back to the Board at the end of June with more finalized dollars.

April Todd, Pawnee Mental Health Board member came to the Board asking them to sign a proclamation to Proclaim May 2019 as Mental Health Month. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to sign the proclamation. Unanimous.

Ellen Barber, Director of Economic Development for Marshall County Partnership for Growth met with the Board to discuss the Downtown Redevelopment Act for the City of Blue Rapids. After much discussion, the Board directed Mrs. Barber to make sure she contacts ALL the taxing entities for the City of Blue Rapids as each of those entities will also have to sign off on this Act, similar to the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve participation in the Downtown Redevelopment Act for the City of Blue Rapids, for the County’s portion of the taxes only. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders presented by the Road & Bridge Department. Unanimous.

Bruna Brothers, LLC, Marysville, KS

For CV Drive Assembly (3016W)

$1,688.22-Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108926

Kristen Burgett, Tecumseh, NE

For 1992 Titan Gooseneck Stock Trailer – RC1392

$3,000.00-Recycling Fund-P.O. #108927

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

TreanorHL, Lawrence, KS

For Schematic Design Development

$6,400.00-General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #5923

Elizabeth M. Olson, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (May 2019)

$2,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. 5945

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS

For IT Security Audit

$1,995.00-General (Computer) Fund-P.O. #5968

Cintas Fire Protection, Cincinnati, OH

Fire Extinguisher Renewal

$620.04-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. 5965

Ackerman Lock & Key, Marysville, KS

For Service, Lock Hardware Front Door

$1,069.36-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #5969

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

2014 Ford Bus Filter, Oil, Transmission Flush, 50K mile inspection

$589.31-Aging K-DOT fund-P.O. #5963

Blue Valley Telephone, Home, KS

Install New Phone in Dispatch (Bobbi’s desk)

$880.05-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. #5922

Tyler Technologies, Dallas, TX

3 Biometric Readers (timeclock)

$6,030.00-General (Computer)-P.O. #5966

Capitol City Mortuary Service, Topeka, KS

Autopsy removal & transport

$773.10-General (coroner’s expense) fund-P.O. #5967

GlaxoSmithKline, Atlanta, GA

For Shingrix

$1,440.60-Health Dept Fund-P.O. #5882

Marshall & Swift, Chicago, IL

Marshall & Swift Valuation Renewal

$649.95-Appraiser Fund-P.O. #5835

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders presented by County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes. Unanimous.

Merck

Vaccines

$4,169.16-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #5890

GlaxoSmithKline, Atlanta, GA

Vaccines

$4,847.60-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #5883

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

Tyler Boxberger with Reese & Novelly met with the Board to discuss audit and the ability to transfer funds from General to Agency on Aging funds. Tyler told the Board that they could basically transfer money from the General to any fund. The thing to watch out for is transferring money into a levied account that has budget authority. If you transfer money into an account and exceed their budget authority then you would need to amend the budget and publish the amended document. If the Board chooses to transfer money to Agency on Aging’s Title IIIC fund or KDOT fund then they can do this directly without any amendments. Tyler said it is basically the Board’s decision. He would recommend any transfer be done by Resolution. Also, discussed the County Grant Match funds and explained what these were and that Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane should have documentation showing what the County match portion is for the year per the grant document. Tyler also confirmed that the previous years transfers were used to cover expenses. No decision on amounts to transfer or when to transfer were made at this time.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 2:50 p.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, May 20, 2019 starting at 8:30 a.m.