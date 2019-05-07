Pony Up Marysville Community Contributions Top $300K

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

The annual Pony Up match day Friday, hosted by the Marysville Community Foundation totaled contributions topping $300,000. Thirty-five organizations received donations, with the Blue River Rail Trail garnering top gift counts with 65, and a second-high donation total just over $17,000 which will be used to complete the trail link to downtown Marysville this summer. With just half that number of donors, the Koester House Museum and Gardens were the top fundraiser, with over $18,000 that will go toward renovation of the gardens at the museum.

The top ten by dollars contributed were the Koester House, and Rail Trail, Pony Express Partnership for Children, Marysville Historic Union Pacific Depot, Marshall County Arts Cooperative, Lakeview Sports Complex, RSVP, Marshall County Historical Society, MCAC, and Marshall County youth and 4H programs.

The top ten by number of donors were the Blue River Rail Trail, Marshall County Arts Cooperative, Kansas Honor Flight, Marysville Historic Union Pacific Depot restoration, Marshall County Historical Society, Koester House Museum and Gardens, RSVP, Lakeview Sports Complex, Pony Express Partnership for Children. Fundraising totals are listed online at marysvillecf.org.