Washington County Community Foundation To Host ‘Match Madness’

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

The Washington County Community foundation will host a county wide giving day, match madness on Tuesday May 7th. Any donations received that day will be matched at a fifty percent rate, from a $2,500 pool. Donations may be sent online at washingtoncf.org anytime May 7th, postmarked and mailed May 7th to the foundation at P.O. Box 24 in Washington, or may be given to board members Donna Frye, Stephen Hendrickson, Chad Hiltgen, Steven Jonas, Doris Nanninga, Clarice Ohlde, Mary Spence, or Steve Wieters. Contributions are tax deductible.

Listen for local news 3 times daily at 7:10 AM, 12:15 PM, and 5:10 PM on FM 95.5 KNDY as well as Classic Country FM 94.1 & 1570 AM KNDY. Find our daily news podcast online anytime at 955kndy.com

Over $13,000 was recently awarded to a dozen charitable organizations, including Hanover for a handicapped accessible sidewalk at Vets Park, new chairs at the Morrowville Community Center and Washington County Fairgrounds, park restroom upgrades at Greenleaf, an AED at the Washington County Courthouse, as well as KSDS, St. John’s School and Church, Hanover, and USD 223.