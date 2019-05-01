Rice Co. Sheriff Medical Expense Fund Created; KBI Continues Investigation

RICE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Rice County Sheriff’s Office gave a brief update on the investigation taking place in Rice County.

The Rice County Undersheriff is currently in serious condition, and the prognosis for his recovery is good.

A fund was established for those inquiring about how they can assist during his recovery. Donations can be made at the Alden State Bank in Sterling, or mailed to the bank at:

Alden State Bank

Attn: Chad Murphy Fund

P.O. Box 288

Sterling, KS 67579

Donations will be used for medical expenses, or other personal or family expenses related to this incident.

The investigation into the shootings in Sterling and Raymond has brought up questions related to the investigation into the 2015 disappearance of Megan Foglesong. This missing person case remains open and considerable efforts continue in an effort to solve the case. David Madden is suspected to have been involved in Foglesong’s disappearance.

If any new information or evidence is discovered during the course of the current investigations taking place in Rice County, it will be pursued and fully investigated. However, presently, no new information or leads have emerged since the recent shootings. If anyone has information about the disappearance of Megan Foglesong, please contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.