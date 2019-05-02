State Conservation Commission Meeting Scheduled for May 13

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The State Conservation Commission will meet on Monday, May 13, 2019. The meeting will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Drive in Manhattan. The meeting is open to the public.

The State Conservation Commission was established in 1937 to promote soil and water conservation and has the responsibility to make recommendations on conservation program policies administered by the Division of Conservation, Kansas Department of Agriculture.

To request a copy of the agenda or a map to the meeting location, please contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation at 785-564-6620 or kda.doc@ks.gov. If special accommodations are needed, please contact the agency three days in advance of the meeting date.