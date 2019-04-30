Fraud Awareness Advised As Scam Reports Increase

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

Fraud awareness continues, with almost constant reports to local authorities of various scams, most all of which are seeking access to personal and financial information. Many are well disguised as legitimate requests from companies that a resident may in fact do business with, including banks, credit cards, utilities, and others.

Listen for local news 3 times daily at 7:10 AM, 12:15 PM, and 5:10 PM on FM 95.5 KNDY as well as Classic Country FM 94.1 & 1570 AM KNDY. Find our daily news podcast online anytime at 955kndy.com

Solicitations are generally initiated via phone calls or email communication. If in doubt, return a call to the provider or business directly, and if you remain uncertain contact authorities or service agencies for guidance. A best caution is not to provide any personal or account information unless you are absolutely assured that the request is legitimate.