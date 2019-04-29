Rice County Sheriff and Undersheriff shot

RICE COUNTY – The Rice County Sheriff and Undersheriff were shot at separate locations in Rice County, on Monday evening. Agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) responded to investigate the shootings, and assist in attempts to apprehend the suspect.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:10 p.m. Monday, April 29, the Rice County Undersheriff attempted a car stop near the Sonic Restaurant, just north of the Sterling city limits. The car stop was related to a warrant for the vehicle’s occupant, David L. Madden, 37, of Alden.

Within approximately thirty seconds of initiating the car stop, the Undersheriff radioed to dispatch that he had been shot. EMS responded, and he was flown to a Wichita hospital. He is being treated for four gunshot wounds, and is currently in critical, but stable condition.

Following the shooting of the Undersheriff, the Rice County Sheriff learned information that Madden likely fled to a residence in rural Rice County, southeast of Raymond. He and another sheriff’s deputy arrived at the residence and encountered Madden. Gunshots were exchanged, and one round struck the Sheriff in the leg.

The Sheriff and deputy called for assistance and additional law enforcement agencies responded. Authorities were able to surround the home, and establish a perimeter.

The Sheriff was taken to a hospital in Lyons, Kan., and was then transported to a Wichita hospital. The Sheriff is currently in good condition.

The standoff at the residence in Rice County continues with multiple law enforcement agencies on scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.