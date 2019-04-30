USDA Extends Crop Production Certification Deadline

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

USDA extended the deadline to May 17th from May 1st for agricultural producers to certify 2018 crop production for payments through the Market Facilitation Program (MFP), which helps producers who have been significantly affected by foreign tariffs, resulting in the loss of traditional exports.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) extended the deadline because heavy rainfall and snowfall have delayed harvests in many parts of the country, preventing producers from certifying acres. Payments will be issued only if eligible producers certify before the updated May 17th deadline.