Sporting KC acquires $350,000 of General Allocation Money in trade with Charlotte FC

(Jan. 29, 2024) — Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has acquired $200,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money and $150,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Charlotte FC in exchange for two international roster spots for the 2024 season.

General Allocation Money (GAM) can be used to “buy down” a player’s Salary Budget Charge as part of managing a club’s roster, including buying down a Salary Budget Charge below the 2024 league maximum of $683,750. GAM can also be applied in the following circumstances:

To sign players new to MLS (that is, a player who did not play in MLS during the previous season).

To re-sign an existing MLS player.

To offset acquisition costs (loan and transfer fees).

In connection with the extension of a player’s contract for the second year provided the player was new to MLS in the immediately prior year.

To reduce a player’s Salary Budget Charge to the lesser of 50% of the Salary Budget Charge or $150,000.

Today’s transaction leaves Sporting with five international roster spots for the 2024 season. The MLS Roster Compliance Date is Feb. 23, at which time clubs must be roster and budget compliant heading into the start of the regular season.

Sporting’s preseason campaign will resume Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT when the club faces Nashville SC at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida. Sporting will kick off the 2024 regular season on Feb. 24 with a trip to rivals Houston Dynamo before hosting the Philadelphia Union on March 2 in a highly anticipated home opener at Children’s Mercy Park.

