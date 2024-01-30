National Sorghum Foundation Announces 2024-2025 Scholarships

Lubbock, Texas (Jan. 29, 2024) — The National Sorghum Foundation will soon open applications for three scholarships it has available to college students studying agriculture in the 2024-2025 academic year.

“These scholarships represent individuals who had an enduring impact on sorghum and sorghum research,” said Foundation Chair Dr. Jeff Dahlberg. “We look forward to offering assistance to future students who exhibit these same skills and leadership capabilities.”

Bruce Maunder Memorial Scholarship

This scholarship is presented in honor of Bruce Maunder, a lifetime advocate and researcher in the sorghum industry. Maunder dedicated 37 years of his life to sorghum and crop improvement and inspired a new generation along the way. Applicants must be sophomores through seniors and enrolled in agriculture-based degree programs to apply.

Darrell Rosenow Memorial Scholarship

Darrell Rosenow revolutionized hybrid sorghum in the United States, spending more than 40 years of his life as a sorghum plant breeder. Students applying for this scholarship must be sophomores through seniors and enrolled in agriculture-based science programs related to agronomy, plant pathology, entomology and/or plant breeding with an emphasis on sorghum.

Bill Kubecka Memorial Scholarship

A leader in the sorghum industry for more than two decades, Bill Kubecka created a legacy of dedication and service to an industry he loved. Paired with the tuition award, this scholarship covers travel expenses for the selected student to attend the National Sorghum Producers annual legislative fly-in. Undergraduate students, sophomores through seniors, graduate students and law school students are eligible to apply. Applicants must be enrolled in a curriculum related to agricultural economics, agricultural policy or agricultural law.

Each scholarship is valued at $1,500. The application windows for each will run from April 15 to June 1, 2024.

More information about each scholarship’s criteria and application forms can be found online at https://sorghumgrowers.com/ foundation-scholarships/.