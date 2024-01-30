Bluejay Rewind: Norton Girls Basketball vs. Ellis – 1/26/2024
Bluejay Rewind: Norton Girls Basketball vs. Ellis – 1/26/2024
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Officer-involved shooting in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning at an apartment in Wichita,...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Marshall County’s Got Talent Set Sunday
Local high school students are sharing their talents to receive top honors at Marshall County’s Got Talent. They will perform Sunday, February 4, at 6...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Sporting KC acquires $350,000 of General Allocation Money in trade with Charlotte FC
(Jan. 29, 2024) -- Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has acquired $200,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money and $150,000 in 2025 General...
NEWS PODCASTS
KNDY Morning News – Tuesday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
― Advertisement ―