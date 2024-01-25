K-State Agriculture Today: 1604 – 2023 Ag Law and Tax Developments…KARL Applications

  • 2023 Developments in Agricultural Law and Taxation, Part 4
  • KARL Program Applications Open
  • How Insects Survive Cold Temperatures

 

00:01:05 – 2023 Developments in Agricultural Law and Taxation, Part 4: Continuing to talk about Roger McEowen’s top 10 agricultural law and taxation developments in 2023 starts today’s show. The K-State and Washburn law professor shares what number 6 and 7 are on the list.

Top Ten Developments in Agricultural Law and Taxation in 2023 – Part Three

Roger on AgManager

Washburnlaw.edu/WALTR

RFD-TV: Firm to Farm

 

00:12:05 – KARL Program Applications Open: President of the Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program at K-State, Jill Zimmerman, keeps the show rolling as she discusses how people can apply for the KARL program because applications are open for the next class.

KARLprogram.com

Remote Grading Pilot for Beef

 

00:23:05 – How Insects Survive Cold Temperatures: K-State horticultural entomologist, Raymond Cloyd, closes the show with information about overwintering and how insects protect themselves from extreme cold.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

