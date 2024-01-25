K-State Agriculture Today: 1604 – 2023 Ag Law and Tax Developments…KARL Applications

2023 Developments in Agricultural Law and Taxation, Part 4

00:01:05 – 2023 Developments in Agricultural Law and Taxation, Part 4: Continuing to talk about Roger McEowen’s top 10 agricultural law and taxation developments in 2023 starts today’s show. The K-State and Washburn law professor shares what number 6 and 7 are on the list.

Top Ten Developments in Agricultural Law and Taxation in 2023 – Part Three

00:12:05 – KARL Program Applications Open: President of the Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program at K-State, Jill Zimmerman, keeps the show rolling as she discusses how people can apply for the KARL program because applications are open for the next class.

00:23:05 – How Insects Survive Cold Temperatures: K-State horticultural entomologist, Raymond Cloyd, closes the show with information about overwintering and how insects protect themselves from extreme cold.

