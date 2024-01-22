K-State Agriculture Today: 1601 – Cattle Market Conditions…Fertilizer Fund

Weather Impacts on the Cattle Market

Kansas Fertilizer Research Fund

Leaving Wildlife Alone

00:01:05 – Weather Impacts on the Cattle Market: Livestock economist Derrell Peel from Oklahoma State University kicks off today’s show with a cattle market update. He talks about the current conditions as well as the recent cattle on feed report.

derrell.peel@okstate.edu

Link to Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter

00:12:05 – Kansas Fertilizer Research Fund: Continuing the show is K-State’s Susan Metzger and Dorivar Ruiz Diaz to talk about the fertilizer research fund and how it supports producers.

00:23:05 – Leaving Wildlife Alone: Reminding people to leave wildlife alone with K-State wildlife specialist Drew Ricketts ends today’s show. He talks about how wildlife adapts to their conditions and the issues people could cause if they try to interact with them.

