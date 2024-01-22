K-State Agriculture Today: 1601 – Cattle Market Conditions…Fertilizer Fund

  • Weather Impacts on the Cattle Market
  • Kansas Fertilizer Research Fund
  • Leaving Wildlife Alone

 

00:01:05 – Weather Impacts on the Cattle Market: Livestock economist Derrell Peel from Oklahoma State University kicks off today’s show with a cattle market update. He talks about the current conditions as well as the recent cattle on feed report. 

derrell.peel@okstate.edu

Link to Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter

 

00:12:05 – Kansas Fertilizer Research Fund: Continuing the show is K-State’s Susan Metzger and Dorivar Ruiz Diaz to talk about the fertilizer research fund and how it supports producers.

Kansas Fertilizer Research Fund

 

00:23:05 – Leaving Wildlife Alone: Reminding people to leave wildlife alone with K-State wildlife specialist Drew Ricketts ends today’s show. He talks about how wildlife adapts to their conditions and the issues people could cause if they try to interact with them.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

