K-State Agriculture Today: 1599 – Artificial Intelligence in Ag…Tree Safety in the Winter

  • Artificial Intelligence and Digital Twin
  • Winter Tree Care
  • Color in the Winter Landscape

 

00:01:05 – Artificial Intelligence and Digital Twin: Starting the show is Joe Parcell, director of the Center for Risk Management Education and Research, with a discussion about artificial intelligence and digital twins and what they could mean for agriculture.

Center for Risk Management Education and Research

KSU Swine Profitability Conference

 

00:12:05 – Winter Tree Care: Kansas Forest Service community forestry program coordinator Matt Norville continues today’s show with information about caring for trees in the winter. Proper care can help with tree, human and wildlife safety.

Kansasforests.org

 

00:23:05 – Color in the Winter Landscape: Kansas State University nursery crop and marketing specialist, Cheryl Boyer, completes the show discussing why it’s important to have color in the home landscape throughout the year – especially in winter. 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

