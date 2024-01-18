K-State Agriculture Today: 1599 – Artificial Intelligence in Ag…Tree Safety in the Winter

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Twin

00:01:05 – Artificial Intelligence and Digital Twin: Starting the show is Joe Parcell, director of the Center for Risk Management Education and Research, with a discussion about artificial intelligence and digital twins and what they could mean for agriculture.

00:12:05 – Winter Tree Care: Kansas Forest Service community forestry program coordinator Matt Norville continues today’s show with information about caring for trees in the winter. Proper care can help with tree, human and wildlife safety.

00:23:05 – Color in the Winter Landscape: Kansas State University nursery crop and marketing specialist, Cheryl Boyer, completes the show discussing why it’s important to have color in the home landscape throughout the year – especially in winter.

