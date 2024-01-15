KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 1/15/2024
319: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 1/15/2024
REGIONAL NEWS
2024 Kansas Horizon Award program recognizes 32 Kansas educators
TOPEKA — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2024 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2024 Kansas Horizon...
LOCAL NEWS
KNDY Area Closings & Delays For Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024
Diller-Odell Public Schools – Closed Kansas State University (Manhattan Campus) – Closed Southern Public Schools – Closed USD 113 Prairie Hills (Axtell/Sabetha) –...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Late Run Lifts Texas Tech Past K-State, 60-59
Via K-State Athletics LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech used a 14-4 game-ending run, including a game-deciding 3-point play from senior Joe Toussaint with 30 seconds to play, to...
NEWS PODCASTS
929: The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 1/15/2024
The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi - 1/15/2024
