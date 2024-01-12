Nearly $14 million to be Distributed to Kansas Families

TOPEKA – Kansas families with school-aged children will receive a one-time benefit of $120 per child as part of the Supplemental Pandemic Electronic Benefit (P-EBT) program. A total of $13.6 million will be distributed to approximately 114,000 school-aged children in January.

“The Supplemental P-EBT program helps parents and care providers access nutritious food for their families,” said Laura Howard, Secretary Kansas Department for Children and Families. “I am pleased that we are able to provide this benefit to Kansas children to reduce food insecurity for our youngest citizens.”

Supplemental P-EBT, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the American Rescue Plan Act, is designed to benefit school-aged children who received free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program during the 2022-23 school year. Due to the complexity of gathering the data, the benefit is for the summer months of June, July, and August of 2023.

The benefit distribution will be auto-issued through a direct certification process Jan. 17-26. Parents and guardians who believe their children are eligible, but do not receive a benefit in January may request the Supplemental benefit using the DCF Self-Service Portal Feb. 1-29, 2024.

Recipients may use their P-EBT funds to purchase eligible foods from approved retailers that accept Food Assistance benefits like grocery stores and online at Aldi, Amazon, or Walmart. For additional information visit www.dcf.ks.gov, Food Assistance.