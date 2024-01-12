Nearly $14 million to be Distributed to Kansas Families

Supplemental P-EBT auto-issuance begins next week

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
TOPEKA – Kansas families with school-aged children will receive a one-time benefit of $120 per child as part of the Supplemental Pandemic Electronic Benefit (P-EBT) program. A total of $13.6 million will be distributed to approximately 114,000 school-aged children in January.

“The Supplemental P-EBT program helps parents and care providers access nutritious food for their families,” said Laura Howard, Secretary Kansas Department for Children and Families. “I am pleased that we are able to provide this benefit to Kansas children to reduce food insecurity for our youngest citizens.”

Supplemental P-EBT, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the American Rescue Plan Act, is designed to benefit school-aged children who received free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program during the 2022-23 school year. Due to the complexity of gathering the data, the benefit is for the summer months of June, July, and August of 2023.

The benefit distribution will be auto-issued through a direct certification process Jan. 17-26. Parents and guardians who believe their children are eligible, but do not receive a benefit in January may request the Supplemental benefit using the DCF Self-Service Portal Feb. 1-29, 2024.

Recipients may use their P-EBT funds to purchase eligible foods from approved retailers that accept Food Assistance benefits like grocery stores and online at Aldi, Amazon, or Walmart. For additional information visit www.dcf.ks.gov, Food Assistance.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

