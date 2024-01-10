COUNTIES: Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown.
Including the cities of Belleville, Washington, Hanover, Clifton, Linn, Greenleaf, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Frankfort, Sabetha, Seneca, Hiawatha, and Horton
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT
FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING
- WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
- WHERE: Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha and Brown Counties.
- WHEN: From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
- IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.