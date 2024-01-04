K-State Agriculture Today: 1589 – Winter Canola…Starting at the Seed

Canola Surviving the Winter

Cattle Chat: Pain Management, Replacement Heifers, Confined Systems

Beginning Garden Transplants

00:01:05 – Canola Surviving the Winter: Beginning today’s show is K-State canola breeder Mike Stamm to discuss winterkill in canola. Mike explains how producers can test their crop.

After a Better Start in 2023, What Factors Influence the Survival of Winter Canola?

00:12:05 – Cattle Chat: Pain Management, Replacement Heifers, Confined Systems: An episode of the Beef Cattle Institute’s Cattle Chat podcast with K-State’s Brad White, Phillip Lancaster, Bob Larson, Dustin Pendell and Jason Warner continue the show as they talk about recent conference topics and confined cattle systems.

00:23:05 – Beginning Garden Transplants: K-State Research and Extension horticulture agent for Riley County, Gregg Eyestone, completes today’s show with tips for starting garden transplants from seed this winter.

