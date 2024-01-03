Five Members of the Chiefs Earn Nominations to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Derek Nester
By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs have their collective sights on another Super Bowl run as the postseason kicks off next week, but in the meantime, five members of the defending world champions earned nominations to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at each of the Chiefs’ five initial selections for this year’s event.

Center Creed Humphrey (Starter)

Defensive Lineman Chris Jones (Starter)

Tight End Travis Kelce (Starter)

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Offensive Guard Joe Thuney

This marks the second-straight Pro Bowl nod for Humphrey, whose 726 pass-blocking snaps lead all centers. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Humphrey has been the league’s best pass-blocking center this year. Jones, meanwhile, earned his fifth-straight nomination courtesy of a campaign in which he ranks second among all interior linemen in pressures (67) with one game to go.

Kelce, whose 327,263 total fan votes ranked fifth among all players, was named a Pro Bowler for the ninth-straight season. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer has 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns on the year.

The man responsible for getting Kelce the ball, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also earned another Pro Bowl nod, continuing his streak of garnering Pro Bowl recognition in each of his first six seasons as the Chiefs’ primary starter. Mahomes, who isn’t scheduled to start this upcoming Sunday due to Kansas City’s postseason position being locked into place, has a league-most 401 completions for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns on the season.

Mahomes has been sacked the second-fewest times of any qualified quarterback in the NFL this season due in large part to Thuney, who PFF currently ranks as the league’s top-rated pass-blocker among guards. This marks Thuney’s second-straight Pro Bowl nomination.

In addition to those five nominees, another five members of the Chiefs were named as alternates for this year’s Pro Bowl Games:

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed

Offensive Guard Trey Smith

Running Back Isiah Pacheco

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

Linebacker Nick Bolton

Of course, each of these players has their eye on a trip to Super Bowl LVIII rather than the Pro Bowl Games, but after another hard-fought season, it’s still meaningful for all 10 of these players to be recognized for their efforts this year.

