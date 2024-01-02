Radio legend Garrison Keillor brings ‘A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary’ show to McCain

MANHATTAN —Garrison Keillor returns to Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium to present his “A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary” show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, as part of the McCain Performance Series.

The 140-minute performance celebrates the famed last live radio variety show, featuring Keillor’s stand-up comedy on the beauty of being 80. The show also includes favorite comedy sketches, such as Guy Noir: Private Eye, The Lives of the Cowboys and Duane’s Mom.

Audiences will also hear the latest news from Lake Wobegon and a word or two from show “sponsors” Real Hot Coffee, the American Duct Tape Council, Guy’s Shoes and the Ketchup Advisory Board, as well as an extended commercial from Powdermilk Biscuits.

Tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours.

For more information, email mccain@k-state.edu.