No. 2 Kansas to Face Wichita State Saturday in Kansas City

2 min.
Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 2 Kansas (11-1) will face Wichita State (8-4) in its final non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday, Dec. 30 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The contest will begin at 3 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN2.

Kansas takes a seven-game winning streak into Saturday’s contest which is the ninth longest nationally. KU is coming off a 75-60 win against Yale, which took place at Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 22. Wichita State will play its second-straight contest at the T-Mobile Center. The Shockers lost to Big 12 foe Kansas State, 69-60, on Dec. 21 in its last outing at the venue.

This will be the 16th meeting between Kansas and Wichita State with the Jayhawks holding a 12-3 all-time series advantage. WSU won the last meeting, 78-65, on March 22, 2015, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Neb.

Kansas enters Saturday’s matchup averaging 79.1 points per game with a plus-13.9 scoring margin. The Jayhawks pull down 38.2 rebounds per outing with a plus-5.6 rebound margin. Kansas is second in the nation in assists per game at 21.4. KU is second in the Big 12 and is eighth nationally in field goal percentage (51.4%). KU also averages 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocked shots per contest.

Coming off a career-high 34 points against Yale (12/22), graduate G Kevin McCullar leads Kansas in scoring at 20.4 points per game which is first in the Big 12 and 16th nationally. His two triple-doubles are the most in the NCAA. McCullar also leads KU with 19 steals and 20 three-point field goals made. His 6.9 rebounds per game are second on the team.

Senior C Hunter Dickinson leads the Big 12 and is second nationally in rebounds per game at 12.5 rpg. His seven double-doubles also leads the Big 12 and are seventh nationally. A three-time Big 12 weekly award honoree this season, Dickinson is the only player in the Big 12 to average a double-double. He also leads KU with 16 blocked shots.

Junior F KJ Adams Jr. is second in the Big 12 and 21st nationally in field goal percentage at 62.4%. Adams is averaging 12.4 points and 3.7 rebounds for the season and has 38 assists.

Redshirt-senior G Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 with 6.8 assists per game, which is eighth nationally. Harris averages 6.9 points per contest. Freshman G Elmarko Jackson (5.8 ppg, 3.0 assists per game) rounds out the KU starters.

Other KU regulars include freshman G Johnny Furphy (5.3 ppg, 12 3FGs), graduate-senior G Nicolas Timberlake (4.0 ppg, 10 3FGs, 13 points vs. Yale), graduate-senior F Parker Braun (3.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 10 blocked shots) and freshman G Jamari McDowell (2.1 ppg).

UP NEXT
Kansas will open up Big 12 play hosting TCU on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m. (Central). The game from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on CBS.

Kansas leads the overall series with TCU, 25-4, including an 11-1 record in games in Lawrence, 10-1 in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won three of the last four and 11 of the last 13 meetings against the Horned Frogs.

Kansas has won a mind-boggling 32 consecutive conference openers dating back to the 1991-92 season.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

