Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/27/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes from 12/18/23 and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

FFF Enterprises

For 50 doses Spikevax

$5,419.06-Health Fund-P.O. #7054

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS

For Cabling & Networking Health Bldg

$29,182.64-Capital Improvements-P.O. #7087

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Home City Truck & Tire, Home, KS

For repairs on 2 trucks

$6,986.66-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109530

Don Bruna Construction Inc, Marysville, KS

For machine hire – pipe installation

$1,600.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109531

Midwest Coating, Inc., Topeka, KS

For Gutter cleaning & maintenance

$1,225.00-County General Fund-P.O. #109532

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution 23-12-27-1 that a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2023 Road & Bridge Fund of Marshall County after all legal claims, purchases, orders and obligations of whatever nature have been charged against said fund, but not to exceed the amount of $650,000 shall be transferred into the Special Road & Bridge Fund. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the Hall Brothers bid for 12th Road overlay in the amount of $892,956. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded Jon Ungerer to approve the Hall Brothers bid for Onyx seal on 3 ½ miles of Winifred Road and 3 1//2 miles on the Landfill (Pheasant Rd) in the amount of $166,566.40. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board, Human Resources Sammi Jackson and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane present to return to the Board meeting room at 9:25 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board, Human Resources Sammi Jackson, Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to the Board meeting room at 9:35 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to the Board meeting room at 9:50 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

For 10 pc 24” x 16’ bridge decking

$5,836.80-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109533

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve an agreement between Marshall County and Blue Valley Telecommunications to move utility lines off the bridge on Tumbleweed Rd. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – potential hire with the Board and County Appraiser Francine Crome present to return to the Board meeting room at 10:15 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Appraiser Francine Crome explained the valuing process for heavy trucks. The directive is given by Property Value Division to use market (retail) value in the Price Digest value guide.

Appraiser Francine Crome has found a new Ford Explorer at Honeyman Ford here in Marysville for a cost of $39,350, this includes the Jeep as trade in. The Board has given approval to move forward with this purchase using funds from the Appraiser Capital Outlay fund.

Register of Deeds Ruth Martin met with the Board to present the updated proposal from US Imaging in the amount of $247,678.16.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the proposal #2023-02.025.03 between US Imaging and Register of Deeds Ruth Martin for the digitizing of records in the amount of $247,678.16. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Nathan Siemens for the construction of a new residence at 408 Sheldon St, Beattie, KS. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution 20-23-12-27-2 GAAP Waiver causing the financial statements and financial reports of Marshall County to be prepared on the basis of cash receipts and disbursements as adjusted to show compliance with the cash basis and budget laws of the State of Kansas. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve Resolution 20-23-12-27-3 that a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2023 County General (Emergency Management) Fund of Marshall County after all legal claims, purchases, orders and obligations of whatever nature have been charged against said fund, but not to exceed the amount of $20,000 shall be transferred into the Emergency Management Capital Outlay Fund. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution 20-23-12-27-4 that a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2023 County General (Sheriff) Fund of Marshall County after all legal claims, purchases, orders and obligations of whatever nature have been charged against said fund, but not to exceed the amount of $100,000 shall be transferred into the Sheriff Capital Outlay Fund. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution 20-23-12-27-5 that a portion of the free and unencumbered balance remaining in the 2023 County General (Sheriff) Fund of Marshall County after all legal claims, purchases, orders and obligations of whatever nature have been charged against said fund, but not to exceed the amount of $150,000 shall be transferred into the Capital Improvement Fund. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:07 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The courthouse will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024 in observance of New Year’s Day.