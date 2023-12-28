Team Effort Carries K-State Past NC State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

Freshman Avery Johnson was named MVP after totaling 249 total yards

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Via K-State Athletics

ORLANDO, Fla. – Quarterback Avery Johnson’s 11-yard touchdown reception to fellow freshman wide receiver Jayce Brown with 2:48 remaining put the exclamation point on a complete team effort by Kansas State in a 28-19 win over N.C. State in the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday night before 31,111 fans at Camping World Stadium.

Johnson was named the bowl game’s Most Valuable Player after totaling 249 yards, including 178 through the air on 14-of-31 attempts with a pair of touchdowns. He also had 71 yards on the ground with another score.

Sophomore running back D.J. Giddens had an outstanding game on the ground for the Wildcats (9-4) with 151 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown. He added 37 yards receiving to finish with 188 all-purpose yards.

Sophomore safety VJ Payne led all defenders with 10 tackles, including 7 solo stops.

