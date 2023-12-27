Arrest made in missing Ulysses man’s disappearance

FINNEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Finney County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man connected to the murder of Alexander “AJ” Perez, of Ulysses.

Family members reported AJ Perez missing to the Ulysses Police Department on Dec. 14, 2020. At the time he went missing Perez was 35-years-old.

On Jan. 12, 2021, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance after foul play was suspected in his disappearance. Authorities believe Perez was killed on or around Dec. 6, 2020, in Finney County.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, at around 1:45 p.m., Oscar Corrales 44, of Garden City, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder connected to the death of AJ Perez.

Oscar Corrales

He was also arrested for racketeering, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft. The additional charges were based on an investigation by the Garden City Police Department and the Finney County Sheriff’s Office.

Corrales was arrested at the Finney County Jail where he was being held on unrelated charges. All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. 

The Finney County Attorney’s Office is expected to prosecute the case. The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further can be released at this time.

