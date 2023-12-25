Blizzard Warning Issued For Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska

BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/

WEDNESDAY

WHAT: Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. WHEN: Until 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ Wednesday.

Until 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ Wednesday. IMPACTS: Travel will be very difficult if not impossible.

Road closures are likely, do not travel around barricades. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The dangerous conditions will impact holiday travel. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Very strong to damaging winds are also expected as well. The strongest winds look to be across east Colorado where potential for 60-65 mph exists. Winds of this magnitude and blowing snow may cause power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.