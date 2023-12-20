Marysville Man Arrested; Charged With Second-Degree Murder, Interference & Aggravated Battery Counts

Travis Duane Edwards, age 47, of Marysville was arrested Monday by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and is accused of second-degree murder.

According to KVOE radio in Emporia, Edwards was initially arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and interference with law enforcement. KVOE goes on to reports that the aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement counts were formally charged, with a legal complaint accusing Edwards of second-degree murder.

The investigation follows an April 5, 2023, crash where Edwards’ semi went left-of-center and stuck a westbound SUV driven by 67-year-old Timothy Hoekstra of Chino, California, causing the Hoekstra vehicle to go into eastbound traffic and was hit by a westbound semi driven by 32-year-old Quintia Rowe of Norfolk, Virginia. Edwards’ semi continued westbound and hit an SUV driven by 29-year-old Ryan Miller of Independence, Missouri and a second SUV driven by 32-year-old Jacob Suenram of Lawrence.

Both Miller and Suenram were killed in the accidents.

KVOE Radio contributed to this report.