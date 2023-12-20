K-State Agriculture Today: 1584 – Kansas Probate Fees…Looking Forward with Dean Minton

Probate Fees

A Look Back and Ahead for K-State Research and Extension and Agriculture

What Size of Cow?

00:01:05 – Probate Fees: Kicking off the show is K-State and Washburn law professor Roger McEowen discussing what probate is and what fees can be associated with it. He also explains a case that lends an example of what can and cannot be done

Probate Fees – How Much are They?

Roger on AgManager

Washburnlaw.edu/WALTR

RFD-TV: Firm to Farm

00:12:05 – A Look Back and Ahead for K-State Research and Extension and Agriculture: Ernie Minton, dean of K-State’s College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension, continues the show as he reviews 2023 for the college and takes a look ahead.

ag.ksu.edu

K-State Foundation

00:23:05 – What Size of Cow?: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts rounds out today’s show. K-State’s Brad White, Phillip Lancaster and Bob Larson answer how to decide between raising large or small mature sized cows.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.