K-State Agriculture Today: 1582 – Meat Demand Monitor…Specialty Livestock Challenges

00:01:05 – November Meat Demand Monitor: K-State livestock economist Glynn Tonsor begins today’s show with a cattle market update. He discusses the survey data for the November Meat Demand Monitor as well as other customer information.

KSU-Beef Replacement

Assessing Domestic Pork Demand in 2023

00:12:05 – Producer Challenges for Specialty Livestock: Continuing the show are K-State assistant professors Logan Britton and Nellie Hill-Sullins as they discuss their research on challenges producers of specialty livestock are experiencing.

Kansas Specialty Livestock Producer Challenges

Division of Animal Health

agriculture.ks.gov

00:23:05 – Raccoon Control: Drew Ricketts, K-State wildlife specialist, rounds out today’s show by reviewing how to manage raccoons and why this time of year is good to do so. He also warns people about a fly bait that is commonly used off-label which is illegal.

