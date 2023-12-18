K-State Agriculture Today: 1582 – Meat Demand Monitor…Specialty Livestock Challenges

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
1 min.
HomeAgriculture Today
  • November Meat Demand Monitor
  • Producer Challenges for Specialty Livestock
  • Raccoon Control

 

00:01:05 – November Meat Demand Monitor: K-State livestock economist Glynn Tonsor begins today’s show with a cattle market update. He discusses the survey data for the November Meat Demand Monitor as well as other customer information.

November Meat Demand Monitor

KSU-Beef Replacement

Assessing Domestic Pork Demand in 2023

 

00:12:05 – Producer Challenges for Specialty Livestock: Continuing the show are K-State assistant professors Logan Britton and Nellie Hill-Sullins as they discuss their research on challenges producers of specialty livestock are experiencing.

Kansas Specialty Livestock Producer Challenges

Division of Animal Health

agriculture.ks.gov

 

00:23:05 – Raccoon Control: Drew Ricketts, K-State wildlife specialist, rounds out today’s show by reviewing how to manage raccoons and why this time of year is good to do so. He also warns people about a fly bait that is commonly used off-label which is illegal.

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

Previous article
303: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 12/18/2023
Next article
KNDY Midday News – Monday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.