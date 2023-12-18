Royals sign RHP Michael Wacha to one-year Major League contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha to a one-year Major League contract, with a player option for 2025. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. A corresponding move will be announced soon.

Wacha, 32, went 14-4 with a 3.22 ERA (48 ER in 134.1 IP), 124 strikeouts and a 1.16 WHIP over 24 starts for the San Diego Padres in 2023. Last year marked the third season of his career with at least 10 wins and an ERA of 3.40-or-lower (also, 2015 and 2022), and his 124 strikeouts were the most he’s recorded since 2017 (158). It also marked his seventh season with at least 20 starts (also 2015-17, ’19 with St. Louis, 2021 with Tampa Bay, 2022 with Boston).

Wacha earned National League Pitcher of the Month honors in May 2023 after going 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA (3 ER in 32.0 IP), 26 strikeouts and an opponents’ slashline of .147/.212/.193 (.405 OPS). This included 7.0 no-hit innings vs. Kansas City on May 15, in which he pitched into the 8th inning until Michael Massey broke up the bid with a leadoff single.

Since the start of 2022, his .806 winning percentage (25-6) leads the Majors (min. 20 decisions), ahead of Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin (.800, 24-6) and Brandon Woodruff (.783, 18-5). His 25 wins over the last two seasons are tied for 11th in the Majors with Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler, the Dodgers Clayton Kershaw and Shohei Ohtani, among others.

Wacha has pitched in parts of 11 seasons for the Cardinals (2013-19), Mets (2020), Rays (2021), Red Sox (2022) and Padres (2023), combining to go 88-54 with a 3.96 ERA (567 ER in 1288.0 IP) and a 1.29 WHIP. Of his 249 regular season appearances, 228 have been starts, in which he is 86-54 with a 3.85 ERA (529 ER in 1237.2 IP).

Wacha was named the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player as a rookie in 2013 with St. Louis after he threw 13.2 scoreless innings across 2 starts in Games 2 and 6 vs. the Dodgers. In that series, he established Major League rookie records in the postseason for the longest scoreless-innings streak (18.2 IP) and strikeouts (33). He has made 8 postseason appearances (6 starts) in his career, most recently in the 2021 ALDS with Tampa Bay.

Wacha was originally selected by the Cardinals in the 1st round (19th overall) in the 2012 Draft out of Texas A&M University. He was born in Iowa City, Iowa.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.







