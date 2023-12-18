Governor Kelly Announces New License Plate Design After Nearly 270K Votes Cast

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional News Headlines

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the new Kansas standard-issue license plate design, which was chosen by a majority of the public after a week-long voting process that elicited nearly 270,000 votes from Kansans in all 105 counties. Kansans chose the design featuring the Kansas Statehouse dome within a cutout of the state and a yellow, white, and blue gradient background. It received over 140,000, or 53%, of the total votes.

“It’s great to see Kansans’ passion for representing our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Now, we can move forward on a design that received majority support and get clearer, safer license plates on the streets as soon as possible.”

VOTING RESULTS

19%
13%
10%
5%

This is the first time the state has allowed public input on the standard tag. Governor Kelly has asked the Kansas Department of Revenue to review their process for selecting license plate designs moving forward.

“The Department of Revenue is pleased to have a design selected so it can promptly get to work issuing the updated plates,” said David Harper, Director of the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles.

Votes cast with non-Kansas zip codes were removed from the vote totals.

The State of Kansas incurred no additional costs for designing the new license plate options or the voting website; existing contracts with Kansas-based firms covered both.

Governor Kelly also addressed the license plate designs that were not part of the voting process but have circulated widely on social media.

“So many of the designs circulated on social media and sent to my office are beautiful works of art but, unfortunately cannot be used given the strict public safety, printing, and branding guidelines the new license plate has to meet,” Governor Kelly said. “Kansans will notice that license plates across the country are moving to simpler designs – that’s because of law enforcement and license plate reader requirements. Our number one priority with these license plates is safety.”

Previous article
KNDY Morning News – Monday Edition
Next article
303: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 12/18/2023
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.