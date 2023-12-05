KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 12/5/2023
295: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 12/5/2023
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
New iPhone/iPad App Updates Available; Android App Updated Coming Soon
Sunflower State Radio is excited to announce that an update is available to our radio station apps for users of iPhones and iPads, with...
LOCAL NEWS
Winter Weather To Impact Area Tonight; Slick Spots Possible
Forecast snow amounts & wintry mix elements remain on the low end as a storm system develops and moves northeast of the area by...
REGIONAL SPORTS
K-State Hosts Villanova in Big 12/Big East Battle Tuesday
Complete Release Available Here 2023-24 Record Book Available Here 2023-24 TV/Radio Speed Chart Available Here GAME 9 KANSAS STATE (6-2) vs VILLANOVA (6-3) Tuesday, December 5, 2023 >> 6 p.m. CT >>...
NEWS PODCASTS
KNDY Midday News – Tuesday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
