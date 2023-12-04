K-State Agriculture Today: 1572 – Cattle Market…Bush Honeysuckle

Cattle Market Corrections

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Corrections: Starting today’s show is Oklahoma State University livestock economist Derrell Peel with a cattle market update. He explains how futures are still wild and why expansion is likely not going to be taking place soon.

00:12:05 – Bush Honeysuckle: Forest health coordinator with the Kansas Forest Service, Ryan Rastok, continues the show by discussing why bush honeysuckle can be an issue for many in Kansas.

00:23:05 – Leaky Ponds: Understanding how ponds might be leaking ends today’s show. Joe Gerken, K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist, discusses possible solutions for producers that find their ponds are leaking.

