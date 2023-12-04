K-State Agriculture Today: 1572 – Cattle Market…Bush Honeysuckle

  • Cattle Market Corrections
  • Bush Honeysuckle
  • Leaky Ponds

 

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Corrections: Starting today’s show is Oklahoma State University livestock economist Derrell Peel with a cattle market update. He explains how futures are still wild and why expansion is likely not going to be taking place soon.

Subscribe to Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter

 

00:12:05 – Bush Honeysuckle: Forest health coordinator with the Kansas Forest Service, Ryan Rastok, continues the show by discussing why bush honeysuckle can be an issue for many in Kansas.

Kansasforests.org

rrastok@ksu.edu 

 

00:23:05 – Leaky Ponds: Understanding how ponds might be leaking ends today’s show. Joe Gerken, K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist, discusses possible solutions for producers that find their ponds are leaking.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

