Major fentanyl and methamphetamine seizure in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s (KBI) Joint Fentanyl Impact Team announced they made a major seizure of illegal drugs.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, intelligence was developed related to the movement of illicit drugs into Kansas. On, Thursday, Nov. 30, the KBI, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Drug Enforcement Administration executed four search warrants at two residences in south Wichita and one residence in northwest Wichita. As a result of the investigation around 60,000 fentanyl pills (weighing 13 pounds), 59 pounds of methamphetamine, and 4.2 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized.

At this time the suspects have not been arrested. The cases will be presented to county and federal prosecutors for consideration of charges. The investigation is ongoing.