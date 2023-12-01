KDOT announces approved November bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Nov. 15, 2023, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.

District One — Northeast

Atchison ‑ 9‑3 KA‑7006‑01 ‑ K‑9, from the east U.S. 159/K‑9 junction east to the U.S. 73/K‑9 junction, milling and overlay, 4.9 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $798,426.71.

Atchison ‑ 9‑3 KA‑7057‑01 ‑ K‑9, from the Jackson/Atchison county line east to the U.S. 159/K‑9 west junction, recycle and overlay, 2.0 miles, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, Kansas, $312,769.82.

Brown ‑ 246‑7 KA‑7045‑01 ‑ K‑246, from the U.S. 75/K‑246 junction east to the west city limits of Morrill, milling and overlay, 5.6 miles, Hall Brothers Inc., Marysville, Kansas, $1,335,003.45.

Douglas ‑ 56‑23 KA‑7236‑01 – U.S. 56, from the U.S. 59/U.S. 56 junction, east to Baldwin City, sealing, 3.4 miles, Vance Brothers Inc. And Subsidiary, Kansas City, Missouri, $255,442.76.

Jackson ‑ 62‑43 KA‑7116‑01 ‑ K‑62, from the K‑16/K‑62 junction north to the Jackson/Nemaha county line, milling and overlay, 7.3 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $1,114,533.50.

Jackson ‑ 9‑43 KA‑7118‑01 ‑ K‑9, from the U.S. 75/K‑9 junction east to the Jackson/Atchison county line, recycle and overlay, 10.3 miles, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, Kansas, $1,431,879.08.

Jefferson ‑ 4‑44 KA‑5931‑01 ‑ K‑4; beginning at 0.08 mile north of the north K‑4/K‑16 junction, and 0.22 mile north of the north K‑4/K‑16 junction, guard fence, 0.1 mile, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $175,079.05. (Federal Funds)

Johnson ‑ 69‑46 KA‑7161‑01 – U.S. 69, from West 56th Street north to West 52nd Street, milling and overlay, 0.8 mile, Superior Bowen Asphalt Company LLC, Kansas City, Missouri, $1,358,849.61.

Johnson ‑ 7‑46 KA‑6923‑01 ‑ Bridge #242, on West 83rd Street over K‑7 located 2.50 miles north of the K‑7/K‑10 junction in Shawnee, bridge repair, PCI Roads, LLC, Saint Michael, Minnesota, $987,232.25.

Lyon ‑ 35‑56 KA‑6929‑01 ‑ Bridge #131, over Road 173 located 1.11 miles east of the I‑35/K‑130 junction, bridge repair, PCI Roads, L.L.C., Saint Michael, Minnesota, $133,046.70.

Marshall ‑ 58 KA‑7055‑01 ‑ K‑9, from the Washington/Marshall county line east to the U.S. 77/K‑9 west junction; U.S. 36, from the Washington/Marshall county line east to 6.7 miles east of the Washington/Marshall county line; U.S. 77, from the K‑9/U.S. 77 west junction east to the south city limits of Marysville, pavement patching, 49.9 miles, Hall Brothers Inc., Marysville, Kansas, $1,298,120.00.

Nemaha ‑ 62‑66 KA‑7117‑01 ‑ K‑62, from the Jackson/Nemaha county line north to the K‑9/K‑62 junction, milling and overlay, 6.0 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $889,325.87.

Wyandotte ‑ 635‑105 KA‑5717‑01 ‑ I‑635 bridge #036, located over I‑635 (Metropolitan Avenue) 1.11 miles south of old K‑132, bridge replacement, Clarkson Construction Company, Kansas City, Missouri, $6,193,128.06

Statewide ‑ 56‑106 KA‑7146‑01 – U.S. 56; from the Douglas/Johnson county line east to the west city limits of Gardner in Johnson County, and from Baldwin City east to the Johnson/Douglas county line in Douglas County, milling, and overlay, 12.2 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $6,911,545.81.

Statewide ‑ 169‑106 KA‑7235‑01 – U.S. 169; from the Miami/Johnson county line north to the 175th Street/U.S. 169 junction in Johnson County, and from 1.416 miles south of the Miami/Johnson county line north to the Miami/Johnson county line in Miami County, ultra-thin bonded asphalt surfacing, 6.9 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $2,258,615.83.

District Two — North Central

Chase ‑ 50‑9 KA‑7166‑01 – U.S. 50, from 0.9 mile east of the east city limits of Strong City east to the portland cement concrete pavement (PCCP) by Saffordville, milling and overlay, 9.5 miles, Pearson Construction LLC, Wichita, Kansas, $4,048,115.88.

Marion ‑ 57 KA‑7164‑01 – U.S. 50, from 0.25 mile east of the Harvey/Marion county line east to the west city limits of Florence; U.S. 56, from 0.17 mile north of the U.S. 77/K‑150 junction north 0.07 mile south of the south city limits of Lincolnville; and K‑256, from the U.S. 56/K‑256 junction east to the U.S. 77/K‑256 junction, milling and overlay, 28.3 miles, Pearson Construction LLC, Wichita, Kansas, $6,825,355.30.

Saline ‑ 143‑85 KA‑7165‑01 ‑ K‑143, from the I‑70/K‑143 junction north to the U.S. 81/K‑143 junction, milling and overlay, 4.7 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $1,940,179.72.

District Three — Northwest

Decatur ‑ 9‑20 KA‑7174‑01 ‑ K‑9, from the Sheridan/Decatur county line east to the Norton/Decatur county line, milling and overlay, 7.2 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $1,025,331.15.

Logan ‑ 25‑55 KA‑7046‑01 ‑ K‑25, from the U.S. 40/K‑25 east junction north to the Thomas/Logan county line, milling and overlay, 2.3 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $440,370.08.

Phillips ‑ 183‑74 KA‑7169‑01 – U.S. 50, from the Rooks/Phillips county line north to the U.S. 183/U.S. 36 east junction, milling and overlay, 13.2 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $3,821,252.46.

Sheridan ‑ 9‑90 KA‑7167‑01 ‑ K‑9, from the K‑123/K‑9 junction east to the Sheridan/Decatur county line, milling and overlay, 6.4 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $1,194,720.60.

Sherman ‑ 70‑91 KA‑6947‑01 ‑ I‑70 bridge #008, located over South Fork Beaver Creek Drainage 7.30 miles east of the Colorado state line, bridge repair, Wildcat Construction Co. Inc. & Subsidiaries, Wichita, Kansas, $721,824.20.

Thomas ‑ 24‑97 KA‑7170‑01 – U.S. 24, from the east city limits of Colby east 0.04 mile east of the U.S. 83/U.S. 24 junction, milling and overlay, 8.6 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $1,927,259.81.

Thomas ‑ 25‑97 KA‑7053‑01 ‑ K‑25, from the Thomas/Logan county line north to the south city limits of Colby, milling and overlay, 15.5 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $1,571,735.64.

Thomas ‑ 70‑97 KA‑6942‑01 ‑ I‑70 bridges #017 and #018, located over K‑25 at the I‑70/K‑25 junction in Colby, bridge repair, Wildcat Construction Co. Inc. & Subsidiaries, Wichita, Kansas, $1,542,122.70.

District Four — Southeast

Linn ‑ 52‑54 KA‑7021‑01 ‑ K‑52; from the K‑31/K‑52 junction east to the K‑7/K‑52 south junction, from the K‑7/K‑52 north junction east to the U.S. 69/K‑52 south junction, and from the U.S. 69/K‑52 north junction east to the Kansas/Missouri state line, milling and overlay, 14.0 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $3,226,370.34.

Montgomery ‑ 166‑63 KA‑7157‑01 – U.S. 166, from the U.S. 169/U.S. 166 east junction east to the Montgomery/Labette county line, milling and overlay, 3.3 miles, Pearson Construction LLC, Wichita, Kansas, $1,130,345.55.

Wilson ‑ 400‑103 KA‑7047‑01 – U.S. 400, from the U.S. 400/K‑47 junction east to the 2-lane/4-lane, ultra-thin bonded asphalt surfacing, 10.4 miles, Pearson Construction LLC, Wichita, Kansas, $1,602,124.60.

Woodson ‑ 105‑104 KA‑5726‑01 ‑ K‑105 bridge #021, located over Cedar Creek 1.34 miles southeast of U.S. 54, bridge replacement, B & B Bridge Company LLC, St. Paul, Kansas, $4,864,124.78.

Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑7184‑01 – U.S. 160, from the northeast wearing surface of bridge #023 north to the K‑99/U.S. 160 north junction; K‑99, from the K‑99/U.S. 160 north junction to the Elk/Greenwood county line; K‑99, from the Elk/Greenwood county line north to the K‑99/U.S. 400 west junction, crack repair, 18.6 miles, Pavement Pro’s LLC, McPherson, Kansas, $73,825.50.

District Five — South Central

Reno ‑ 96‑78 KA‑7120‑01 ‑ K‑96, from the K‑14/K‑96 junction east to the Reno/Sedgwick county line, pavement patching, 14.9 miles, Clarkson Construction Company, Kansas City, Missouri, $1,989,823.90.

Sumner ‑ 166‑96 KA‑6430‑02 – U.S. 166, from the U.S. 166/U.S. 81 junction east 9.07 miles to the transition from concrete to asphalt pavement just east of South Rock Road, guard fence, 9.1 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $481,414.20.

District Six — Southwest

Clark ‑ 160‑13 KA‑5757‑01 – U.S. 160 bridge #015, located over Bluff Creek drainage 4.97 miles east of the U.S. 183/U.S. 160 junction; bridge #016, located over Bluff Creek Drainage 5.03 miles east of the U.S. 183/U.S. 160 junction, bridge replacement, Reece Construction Company, Inc., Salina, Kansas, $1,904,974.32.

Clark ‑ 160‑13 KA‑5751‑01 – U.S. 160 bridge #012, located over the Day Creek drainage 1.85 miles west of the U.S. 183/U.S. 160 junction, bridge replacement, Reece Construction Company, Inc., Salina, Kansas, $1,878,431.51.

Ford ‑ 50‑29 KA‑7163‑01 – U.S. 50, from east Spearville east to the Ford/Edwards county line, milling and overlay, 7.6 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kansas, $1,796,871.95.

Ness ‑ 283‑68 KA‑6764‑01 – U.S. 283 bridge #049, located over the North Fork Walnut Creek 12.41 miles north of the Hodgeman County line, bridge repair, L & M Contractors Inc., Great Bend, Kansas, $596,817.50.

The following projects were approved from the Oct. 18, 2023, letting.

Douglas ‑ 23 TE‑0500‑01 – Lecompton, various locations, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 1.8 miles, Julius Kaaz Construction Co. Inc., Leavenworth, Kansas, $1,219,680.50.

Wyandotte ‑ 105 U‑2436‑01 – Bridge in Kansas City, Thorn Drive South of Old Kansas Avenue over Davis Creek, bridge replacement, 0.1 mile, Pyramid Contractors Inc. and Pyramid Properties Inc., Olathe, Kansas, $1,426,193.45.

Sedgwick ‑ 87 N‑0711‑01 – Meridian Avenue in Valley Center, from 0.25 mile south of 69th Street to BNSF crossing north of 77th Street; and from Main Street to 85th Street, grading and surfacing, 1.4 miles, Pearson Construction LLC, Wichita, Kansas, $9,381,218.15.

Clark ‑ 54‑13 KA‑5431‑01 – U.S. 54 and U.S. 283 intersection, intersection improvement, 0.2 mile, Smoky Hill LLC, Salina, Kansas, $960,680.94.

Gray ‑ 23‑35 TE‑0487‑01 – K‑23, from Avenue C to Egbert Street, landscaping and beautification, 0.1 mile, Prado Construction LLC, Valley Center, Kansas, $1,748,206.00.

McPherson ‑ 59 C‑5137‑01 – Rural Route 304, from Navajo Road to one mile north of Overland Road, grading and culvert, 2.0 miles, Ebert Construction Co. Inc. & Subsidiary, Wamego, Kansas, $1,153,922.32.

Republic ‑ 79 C‑5150‑01 – Bridge, located 10 miles south and 2.1 miles east of Belleville over Riley Creek, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, King Construction Company Inc. & Subsidiaries, Hesston, Kansas, $560,912.70.

Cowley ‑ 18 C‑5155‑01 – Bridge, located 0.5 mile south of Hackney over BNSF Railroad, bridge replacement, 0.5 mile, Reece Construction Company, Inc., Salina, Kansas, $2,821,828.85.

Harper ‑ 39 C‑5148‑01 – Bridge, located 1 mile south and 3.5 miles west of Harper over Rush Creek, bridge replacement, 0.1 mile, Reece Construction Company, Inc., Salina, Kansas, $405,038.88.

Sumner ‑ 55‑96 KA‑6436‑01 – K‑55, from Line Street to Logan Street, pavement reconstruction, 0.5 mile, Pearson Construction LLC, Wichita, Kansas, $2,172,564.95.