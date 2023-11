KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football League announced Thursday that the week 15 matchup of the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots game, originally scheduled for Monday, December 18th, will be flexed out of Monday Night Football and will now kick off at 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 17th.

Pregame on Z-96.3 The Lake and Classic Hits Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK will begin at 11:00 a.m.