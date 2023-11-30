K-State Agriculture Today: 1570 – Kansas Water…Water Handbook

Kansas Water Institute

Kansas Water Handbook

Plant Hardiness Map

00:01:05 – Kansas Water Institute: Starting the show is Susan Metzger, director of strategic interdisciplinary program development at K-State, to discuss the Kansas Water Institute. She says how people around K-State and Kansas will be working together.

Water@ksu.edu

Kansas Water Institute

00:12:05 – Kansas Water Handbook: K-State watershed specialists Herschel George and Stacie Minson continue the show talking about the water handbook that will be coming out soon for producers to use.

K-State Research and Extension Bookstore

KCARE

00:23:05 – Plant Hardiness Map: After 11 years, the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map has been updated. K-State nursery crop and marketing specialist, Cheryl Boyer, completes today’s show by discussing map changes for Kansas and what they may mean for gardeners.

USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan