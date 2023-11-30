K-State Agriculture Today: 1570 – Kansas Water…Water Handbook

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
1 min.
HomeAgriculture Today
  • Kansas Water Institute
  • Kansas Water Handbook
  • Plant Hardiness Map

 

00:01:05 – Kansas Water Institute: Starting the show is Susan Metzger, director of strategic interdisciplinary program development at K-State, to discuss the Kansas Water Institute. She says how people around K-State and Kansas will be working together.

Water@ksu.edu

Kansas Water Institute

 

00:12:05 – Kansas Water Handbook: K-State watershed specialists Herschel George and Stacie Minson continue the show talking about the water handbook that will be coming out soon for producers to use.

K-State Research and Extension Bookstore

KCARE

 

00:23:05 – Plant Hardiness Map: After 11 years, the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map has been updated. K-State nursery crop and marketing specialist, Cheryl Boyer, completes today’s show by discussing map changes for Kansas and what they may mean for gardeners.

USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

Previous article
Alliance Ag & Grain creates apprenticeship program through KFB’s RKAP
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Thursday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

K-State Outlasts Oral Roberts in Overtime, 88-78

0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State scored the last 12 points in overtime to outlast reigning Summit League champion Oral Roberts, 88-78, on Tuesday night before...

K-State Falls to Iowa State, 42-35

0

Kansas Defeats Cincinnati 49-16 for Eighth Win of Season

0

Kansas Takes on Cincinnati Saturday in Regular Season Finale

0

Projected Winter Storm Moves Up State Football Championship Game Times

0

K-State Eclipses 100 points in Win over Central Arkansas

0

Huskers Fall To Wisconsin In Overtime 24-17

0

K-State’s Home Finale Set for Primetime Kick

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.