291: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/29/2023

KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/29/2023
REGIONAL NEWS
Fort Riley holiday tree lighting ceremony set for November 30
Fort Riley’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony takes place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Ware Parade Field, 500 Huebner Road. Highlights of the event include...
LOCAL NEWS
Emergency Accident Reporting Phase Started In Riley County
We have started Emergency Accident Reporting. The roads are slick and vehicles are starting to slide. Stay home if you can! EARP was put in...
REGIONAL SPORTS
K-State Outlasts Oral Roberts in Overtime, 88-78
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State scored the last 12 points in overtime to outlast reigning Summit League champion Oral Roberts, 88-78, on Tuesday night before...
