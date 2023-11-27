K-State Agriculture Today: 1567 – Cattle Market…Swine Nutrition

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
1 min.
HomeAgriculture Today
  • Cattle Market Update
  • Swine Nutrition with Wayne Cast
  • Faces in Agriculture: BEL Tree Farm

 

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Update: A cattle market update with Katelyn McCullock, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center, starts today’s show as she talks about cow replacement auction data.

LMIC.info

 

00:12:05 – Swine Nutrition with Wayne Cast: Continuing today’s show is Wayne Cast who is a swine nutritionist that spoke at K-State’s Swine Day. Wayne discusses how swine nutrition has changed and shares a few recommendations for people deciding what to feed their livestock.

KSUSwine.org

Wayne’s Presentation

 

00:23:05 – Faces in Agriculture: BEL Tree Farm: A segment of Faces in Agriculture rounds out today’s show. Michelle and Aaron Peck from BEL Tree Farm explain their operation and its challenges and successes.

BELTreeFarmsalina.com

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

Previous article
The Sports Ticket 11-27-23 HS CHAMPS-CHIEFS WIN-KU-KSU-HUSKERS-CFB PLAYOFF
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Monday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

K-State Falls to Iowa State, 42-35

0
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – There's no telling what might happen when Kansas State and Iowa State get together on the football field, but this edition...

Kansas Defeats Cincinnati 49-16 for Eighth Win of Season

0

Kansas Takes on Cincinnati Saturday in Regular Season Finale

0

Projected Winter Storm Moves Up State Football Championship Game Times

0

K-State Eclipses 100 points in Win over Central Arkansas

0

Huskers Fall To Wisconsin In Overtime 24-17

0

K-State’s Home Finale Set for Primetime Kick

0

Kansas to Meet Cincinnati in Primetime on ESPN2

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.