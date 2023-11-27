K-State Agriculture Today: 1567 – Cattle Market…Swine Nutrition

Cattle Market Update

Swine Nutrition with Wayne Cast

Faces in Agriculture: BEL Tree Farm

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Update: A cattle market update with Katelyn McCullock, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center, starts today’s show as she talks about cow replacement auction data.

LMIC.info

00:12:05 – Swine Nutrition with Wayne Cast: Continuing today’s show is Wayne Cast who is a swine nutritionist that spoke at K-State’s Swine Day. Wayne discusses how swine nutrition has changed and shares a few recommendations for people deciding what to feed their livestock.

KSUSwine.org

Wayne’s Presentation

00:23:05 – Faces in Agriculture: BEL Tree Farm: A segment of Faces in Agriculture rounds out today’s show. Michelle and Aaron Peck from BEL Tree Farm explain their operation and its challenges and successes.

BELTreeFarmsalina.com

