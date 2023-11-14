K-State Agriculture Today: 1560 – Leaky Ponds…Replacement Heifers

Fins, Fur and Feathers: Taking Care of Ponds

Replacement Heifer Management

Using a Nutritionist for the Dairy

00:01:05 – Fins, Fur and Feathers: Taking Care of Ponds: Starting today’s show is K-State’s Drew Ricketts and Joe Gerken with another episode of Fins, Fur and Feathers. This time Joe and Drew talk about a few ways to see if your pond needs care and what resources could be used.

Fins, Fur and Feathers

00:12:05 – Replacement Heifer Management: K-State cow-calf Extension specialist, Jason Warner, continues the show as he mentions what producers should consider when it comes to replacement heifer development and management.

KSUBeef.org

00:23:05 – Using a Nutritionist for the Dairy: Completing today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he discusses the importance of consulting a nutritionist to increase fat percentage in the milk being produced on the farm.

