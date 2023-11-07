Hall of Fame Coach Bill Self Signs Amended Lifetime Contract with KU

Via Kansas Athletics

View contract here

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Naismith Hall of Fame member Bill Self, one of just nine coaches all-time with 700-plus wins and multiple national championships, has signed an amended contract with the University of Kansas, Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced today.

With 773 career wins, two national championships, 20 conference championships, 18 first-round NBA Draft picks at Kansas and four National Coach of the Year honors, Self has had unmatched success with the Jayhawks. Since the start of the 2006-07 season, Kansas has won 498 games—21 more than any other team from a Power Five conference.

“Bill Self is undoubtedly the most consistent coach in college basketball, and a restructuring of his contract terms were long overdue,” Goff said. “In an ever-changing collegiate athletics environment, our strong commitment to Coach Self positions KU basketball to maintain and enhance its status as the most storied program in the country. Over his 20 years at KU, our men’s basketball program has been a primary source of positive alumni engagement, strong university enrollment, and revenue that has helped fund all other Kansas Athletics programs and invest in all 500 student-athletes every year. With him and his staff at the helm of our basketball program, the future of Kansas Athletics has never been brighter.”

Self’s tenure at Kansas has been one of the most dominant in college basketball history. He has posted a .811 winning percentage with the Jayhawks and led the program to 13-straight Big 12 Conference championships, tying an NCAA record. Self’s 566 wins since coming to Kansas also lead all active Power 5 coaches.

Consistency has been a hallmark of Self’s tenure at Kansas. Since Self’s arrival, the Jayhawks have been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament 10 times. Self coached teams have also been a top-four seed in every NCAA Tournament since 2000-2001.

“I am very appreciative to Chancellor (Douglas) Girod, Travis Goff and the entire KU leadership team for their continued belief and confidence in me and my staff to lead this storied program,” Self said. “I know the Chancellor and Travis are as excited as I am about the future of Kansas Basketball. There has never been a better time to be a part of our athletic department and this program. My family and I are so proud to be at this university, and I am looking forward to many more seasons representing the most passionate fan base in the country. “There’s no place like Kansas.”

Self’s success has continued off the court as well. The men’s basketball program has posted seven consecutive term GPAs over 3.0 and set a program-record 3.29 GPA in the fall of 2022. The program has also achieved a perfect single-year APR score of 1000 six straight years and in 15 of the past 19 years.