Governor Kelly Travels to Germany to Promote Investment Opportunities

Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly wrapped up a trade mission to Germany to promote Kansas and encourage foreign investment into the state. While there, the governor met with business leaders to discuss the many opportunities currently available because of the unprecedented surge in economic activity in Kansas. She also presented the keynote address at the “Why KC” business recruitment program that was hosted by the Kansas City Area Development Council, SelectUSA, and the U.S. Consulate General’s office in Frankfurt.

“At the start of my administration, I tasked Commerce Secretary and Lieutenant Governor David Toland with rebuilding our state’s economic development engine – including by restoring our International Division,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Thanks to those steps and trips like this trade mission, our strong international partnerships are now driving record-setting private investment into the state.”

The State of Kansas now has a new representative, PM & Partner Marketing Consulting GmbH (PM&P), to attract businesses from German-speaking European markets.

Germany has been a consistent leader when it comes to international job growth in Kansas and is one of the top three source countries for foreign direct investment. Germany is also the sixth-largest export market for goods produced in Kansas. The $529 million in exports to Germany were part of last year’s record-high $14 billion export total for the state.

There are several German companies with a strong presence in Kansas, including:

  • Millipore Sigma, the American life science business of Merck KGaA, which just completed a $25 million expansion of its manufacturing and lab space in Lenexa.
  • Reifenhauser, a leading provider of innovative technologies and components for plastics extrusion, opened a new $20 million manufacturing plant in Maize last year.
  • Deutsche Telekom, which employs thousands of people in the Kansas City area through T-Mobile’s campus.

“We are pleased to have strong Kansas representation through Governor Kelly’s participation on the Kansas City Chamber trade mission to Germany,” Laura Lombard, International Director for the Kansas Department of Commerce, said. “Her presence and participation in business recruitment activities will ensure that Kansas is top of mind for German companies interested in expanding into our region.”

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

