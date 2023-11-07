Governor Kelly Travels to Germany to Promote Investment Opportunities

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly wrapped up a trade mission to Germany to promote Kansas and encourage foreign investment into the state. While there, the governor met with business leaders to discuss the many opportunities currently available because of the unprecedented surge in economic activity in Kansas. She also presented the keynote address at the “Why KC” business recruitment program that was hosted by the Kansas City Area Development Council, SelectUSA, and the U.S. Consulate General’s office in Frankfurt.

“At the start of my administration, I tasked Commerce Secretary and Lieutenant Governor David Toland with rebuilding our state’s economic development engine – including by restoring our International Division,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Thanks to those steps and trips like this trade mission, our strong international partnerships are now driving record-setting private investment into the state.”

The State of Kansas now has a new representative, PM & Partner Marketing Consulting GmbH (PM&P), to attract businesses from German-speaking European markets.

Germany has been a consistent leader when it comes to international job growth in Kansas and is one of the top three source countries for foreign direct investment. Germany is also the sixth-largest export market for goods produced in Kansas. The $529 million in exports to Germany were part of last year’s record-high $14 billion export total for the state.

There are several German companies with a strong presence in Kansas, including:

Millipore Sigma, the American life science business of Merck KGaA, which just completed a $25 million expansion of its manufacturing and lab space in Lenexa.

Reifenhauser, a leading provider of innovative technologies and components for plastics extrusion, opened a new $20 million manufacturing plant in Maize last year.

Deutsche Telekom, which employs thousands of people in the Kansas City area through T-Mobile’s campus.

“We are pleased to have strong Kansas representation through Governor Kelly’s participation on the Kansas City Chamber trade mission to Germany,” Laura Lombard, International Director for the Kansas Department of Commerce, said. “Her presence and participation in business recruitment activities will ensure that Kansas is top of mind for German companies interested in expanding into our region.”