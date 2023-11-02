Governor Kelly Announces $85M for Two New Water-Related Grant Programs

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Water Office today announced that $85 million over five years will go toward water projects with the launch of the Technical Assistance Fund Grants and Water Projects Fund Grants programs. Both grant programs provide funding for up-front technical assistance and on-the-ground actions needed to address water quantity and quality issues around the state.

The grants were made possible when Governor Kelly signed Senate Substitute for HB 2302, a bipartisan bill from the 2023 legislative session that increased funding for the State Water Plan Fund and established these two grant programs.

“Current drought conditions across Kansas have reinforced that strong water infrastructure is essential to growing our economy and preserving our quality of life for future generations,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These two grant opportunities will provide critical technical assistance and resources to improve our state’s vital water infrastructure.”

The Technical Assistance Fund Grants, totaling $5 million each year for five years, provide funding for planning, engineering, managing, and other technical assistance to develop water infrastructure projects and to process grant and loan applications for such projects. Approved grants will not exceed $1 million.

The Water Projects Fund Grants, totaling $12 million each year for five years, provide funding for construction, repair, maintenance, or replacement of water-related infrastructures and related construction costs; matching money for grant or loan applications for water-related infrastructure projects; and payment towards certain loan balances. Approved grants will not exceed $1 million.

“Access to reliable, clean water supplies is essential to all of our Kansas communities,” Connie Owen, Kansas Water Office Director, said. “These grants can help applicants to identity their water infrastructure needs, navigate application procedures, and obtain funds necessary to providing a safe, secure water supply for their communities.”

Eligible applicants include municipalities with an approved water conservation plan and special districts related to water organized under the Laws of Kansas.

Entities can apply via the Kansas Water Office website at:

More information on the application criteria and process can be found on the Kansas Water Office website at kwo.ks.gov.

