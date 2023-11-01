Thunder Acquires 2027 First-Round Pick Swap From Clippers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 1, 2023 – As part of a three-team trade, the Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired the rights to a 2027 unprotected first-round pick swap and cash considerations from the LA Clippers in exchange for the least favorable of Oklahoma City’s 2026 first-round draft picks to the Philadelphia 76ers, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

The Thunder will have the opportunity to swap 2027 first-round picks with the Clippers if LA’s unprotected first-round pick is more favorable than Oklahoma City or Denver’s (top-five protected) 2027 first-round picks. The 2026 first-round draft pick to the 76ers will be the least favorable of Oklahoma City, Houston (top-four protected) or the LA Clippers’ draft picks.

