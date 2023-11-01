Game Preview // K-State Plays Lone Exhibition vs. Emporia State Wednesday

Via K-State Athletics

Complete Release Available Here
2023-24 TV/Radio Speed Chart Available Here

EXHIBITION
KANSAS STATE (0-0) vs EMPORIA STATE (0-0)
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 >> 7:01 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,010) >> Manhattan, Kan.

TELEVISION
Big 12 Now on ESPN+ / WatchESPN (link here)

  • Ben Boyle (play-by-play)
  • Stan Weber (analyst)
  • Sophie Smith (sideline reporter)

RADIO
K-State Sports Network
Satellite Radio: none
Online: Varsity Network [free] / http://www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]

  • Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)
  • Matt Walters (analyst)

LIVE STATS
www.kstatesports.com
kstate.statbroadcast.com

TICKETS
www.kstatesports.com/tickets
(800) 221.CATS [2287]
Single Game: $11.25, $15, $30, $35

COACHES
K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ’07]
Record at K-State: 26-10/Second Year
Career Record: 28-10/Second Year+
vs. Emporia State: 0-0 [exhibition]

Emporia State: Head Coach: Craig Doty [Morningside ’10]
Record at Emporia State: 78-64/6th Year
Career Record: 127-85/8th Year
vs. K-State: 0-1 [exhibition]

EXHIBITION HISTORY
Overall: K-State leads 73-21
In Manhattan: K-State leads 56-9
At Bramlage Coliseum: K-State leads 50-9
vs. Emporia State: K-State leads 5-0 [exhibition]
Last Meeting: W, 86-49 (10/25/2019 in Manhattan]
Tang vs. Doty: 0-0 [0-0 in exhibition]

K-STATE PLAYS LONE EXHIBITION AGAINST EMPORIA STATE WEDNESDAY

  • Kansas State (0-0) will unofficially open 2023-24 season on Wednesday (November 1), as the Wildcats welcome Division II foe Emporia State (0-0) for its lone exhibition game at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State has met ESU five times in exhibition play, most recently an 86-49 Wildcat win on Oct. 25, 2019.
  • K-State played just one public exhibition prior to the 2022-23 season, as the Wildcats posted a 76-49 win over Washburn on Nov. 1, 2022. Eleven players had at least one field goal, as then sophomore Cam Carter led all scorers with 13 points on 4-of-7 field goals to go with 3 assists and 3 steals in 24 minutes.
  • K-State saw its 11-game exhibition streak end this summer with an 83-81 loss to Team Mexico during its 10-day trip to Israel and Abu Dhabi. The Wildcats have won 28 exhibition games in a row at Bramlage Coliseum dating to 2003.

KEY STORYLINES

  • K-State is 73-21 all-time in exhibition play dating to 1964, including a 56-9 record at home. The Wildcats have a 50-9 record in exhibition play at Bramlage Coliseum, including 28 consecutive wins dating to 2003.
  • The Wildcats have 5 victories over the Hornets in exhibition play, including 79-75 in 2005, 81-51 in 2012, 80-42 in 2015, 77-44 in 2017 and 86-49 in 2019.
  • K-State has primarily played the Kansas members of the MIAA (Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association) since switching to Division II teams in exhibition play in 2004, which includes the 5 meetings with Emporia State, 8 with Washburn, 6 with Pittsburg State, 4 with Fort Hays State and 1 with Newman. During this stretch, the Wildcats also played Missouri State in a charity exhibition in 2017 to benefit the victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
  • Prior to that change, K-State mostly played traveling teams of former Division I players like Athletes First, EA Sports All-Stars and Global Sports in exhibition play from 1987 to 2005. In fact, the Wildcats’ last home exhibition loss came to the EA Sports All-Stars, 79-67, on Nov. 6, 2003.
  • The Wildcats saw their 11-game winning streak in exhibition play end in an 83-81 loss to Team Mexico at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. on Aug. 17, which came during the team’s 10-day trip to Israel and Abu Dhabi from Aug. 9-20.
  • K-State won its last exhibition game with Emporia State, 86-49, on Oct. 25, 2019, as the Wildcats held the Hornets to just 19 first-half points on 30 percent (6-of-20) shooting in a game they led by as many as 37. K-State connected on 45.6 percent (36-of-79) from the field, including 35.5 percent (11-of-31) from 3-point range, while scoring 40 points in the paint. Three Wildcats scored in double figures led by senior Xavier Sneed’s game-high 18 points, while freshman Montavious Murphy had a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) in 22 minutes off the bench.
  • K-State defeated Washburn in its lone exhibition prior to the 2022-23 season, as the Wildcats used an impressive first-half start to post an 76-49 victory. The team used a mixture of efficient offense and stifling defense to jump out to a 35-10 lead with just over 6 minutes left in the first half. Nine different players scored during this stretch, including 8 by senior Keyontae Johnson, who was playing in his first game in front of fans in two seasons. Fellow senior Markquis Nowell and sophomore Cam Carter added 6 and 5 points, respectively, in this decisive span. Carter led all scorers with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
  • Emporia State returns 6 lettermen, including 4 starters, from a team that went 23-9 overall, including 15-7 in the MIAA, and advanced to the second round of the Division II National Tournament. The Hornets lost to Minnesota-Duluth, 84-79, in the NCAA Central Regional. The team returns a pair of All-MIAA performers in First Team selection Owen Long (17.2 ppg., 3.1 rpg.) and Third Team selection Alijah Comithier (14.6 ppg., 5.8 rpg.).
  • The Wildcats open the regular season on Monday, Nov. 6 against USC in the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena in a nationally-televised game.
