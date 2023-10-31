UPDATE: Victims identified in Dodge City fatal shooting

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

FORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Dodge City Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two men killed in a Sunday morning shooting at Central Station Bar and Grill in Dodge City, Kansas.

The victims were identified as Abraham Morales-Santos, 28, of Dodge City, and Antonio A. Cabrera, 29, of Dodge City.

The 40-year-old shooting victim remains hospitalized in Wichita. His condition has improved, and he is currently stable.

Ricardo J. Cadena-Garcia, 36, of Dodge City, is being held in the Beaver County Jail in Oklahoma on a warrant for capital murder connected to the deaths of Morales-Santos and Cabrera, as well as attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery. An extradition hearing is expected. All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until convicted in a court of law.

Any witness to this shooting who has not yet provided a statement to police, is asked to contact the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126. Additionally, any personal property that was left behind at the bar can be picked up at the Dodge City Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further can be released at this time.

K-State Agriculture Today: 1550 – Prairie Dogs in Kansas…Halloween Critters
Cloud Co. Comm. College Music Department Presenting Fall Concert
