Cloud Co. Comm. College Music Department Presenting Fall Concert

Cloud County Community College’s Music Department will present its Fall Choral Concert on Wednesday, November 8. The concert, which is free, will be at 7 p.m. in Cook Theatre on the Concordia campus.

The concert will feature the Cloud County Community Chorale/Concert Choir and the Cloud 9 Jazz Choir.

The Community Chorale/Concert Choir is a non-auditioned, community vocal ensemble that is open to singers from both the college and area communities. Cloud 9 Jazz Choir is an elite vocal music ensemble at Cloud. This auditioned choir consists of only nine singers divided into SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, and bass) parts.

The groups will perform a wide variety of selections, including The Star-Spangled Banner, Clouds, Lonesome Road, and Fly Me To The Moon.

For those who cannot make it to the concert, it will also be livestreamed on YouTube. It will be on the college channel, which can be found by searching for “Cloud Thunderbirds.”

All groups are under the direction of Christopher Langsford, instructor in music at Cloud County. He can be reached at chris.langsford@cloud.edu with questions about the event.