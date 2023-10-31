Cloud Co. Comm. College Music Department Presenting Fall Concert

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Less than 1 min.
HomeKD Country 94 News

Cloud County Community College’s Music Department will present its Fall Choral Concert on Wednesday, November 8. The concert, which is free, will be at 7 p.m. in Cook Theatre on the Concordia campus.

The concert will feature the Cloud County Community Chorale/Concert Choir and the Cloud 9 Jazz Choir.

The Community Chorale/Concert Choir is a non-auditioned, community vocal ensemble that is open to singers from both the college and area communities. Cloud 9 Jazz Choir is an elite vocal music ensemble at Cloud. This auditioned choir consists of only nine singers divided into SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, and bass) parts.

The groups will perform a wide variety of selections, including The Star-Spangled Banner, Clouds, Lonesome Road, and Fly Me To The Moon.

For those who cannot make it to the concert, it will also be livestreamed on YouTube. It will be on the college channel, which can be found by searching for “Cloud Thunderbirds.”

All groups are under the direction of Christopher Langsford, instructor in music at Cloud County. He can be reached at chris.langsford@cloud.edu with questions about the event.

Previous article
UPDATE: Victims identified in Dodge City fatal shooting
Next article
Twin Valley League All-League Volleyball Teams Announced
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

Twin Valley League All-League Volleyball Teams Announced

0
The Twin Valley League today announced selections for the All-League teams. First Team SCHOOL GRADE NUMBER NAME POSITION Centralia 11 5 Oen Deters OH Clifton-Clyde 12 13 Shea Wurtz MH Clifton-Clyde 10 1 Sevy Wurtz OH/S Doniphan West 11 21 Katie Johnson MB Frankfort 12 22 Hattie Gros MB Frankfort 12 12 Emma Hardwick OH Hanover 12 2 Tessa Lohse L, OH Hanover 11 20 Anna Jueneman M, OH Linn 9 6 Gretchen Bott S,...

Chiefs Fall to Broncos, 24-9, on Sunday Afternoon

0

KVA Announces 2023 State All Tournament Teams

0

Sporting earns emphatic 4-1 win over St. Louis in Game 1 of First Round series

0

‘This is the best game we’ve played this season’: Broncos’ opportunistic defense shuts down Kansas City in 24-9 victory

0

Kansas Drops Maui Strong Exhibition Contest Versus Illinois

0

Free Throw Procedures and Foul Administration Amended For 2023-2024 Season

0

Jayhawks to Travel to Illinois for Maui Strong Exhibition Game

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.