K-State Agriculture Today: 1550 – Prairie Dogs in Kansas…Halloween Critters

00:01:05 – Fins, Fur and Feathers: Prairie Dogs: Beginning today’s show is K-State’s Drew Ricketts and Joe Gerken with an episode of their podcast Fins, Fur and Feathers. This week the pair discusses prairie dogs in Kansas and their impact.

00:12:05 – Critters in Kansas: An interview about animals people are often averse to continues the show. Drew Ricketts, K-State wildlife specialist, shares some interesting details about critters in Kansas.

00:23:05 – Improved Reproductive Efficiency: Completing today’s show is this week’s Milk Lines. K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk looks at how the dairy industry has made tremendous progress in its reproductive efficiency using an application called the pregnancy rate.

