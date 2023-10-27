Zack Greinke named 2023 Fielding Bible Award Winner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Royals right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke today was named the 2023 Fielding Bible Award winner at the pitcher position, as announced by Sports Info Solutions.

This marks the 18th season that Sports Info Solutions has honored the best defensive players in Major League Baseball with the Fielding Bible Awards, which are voted on by a panel of experts who consider statistical analysis and the eye test.

Greinke received 9 of the 16 1st-place votes and was voted No. 1 or 2 on all but one ballot.

Greinke finished the 2023 season 2nd among pitchers with 6 Defensive Runs Saved, trailing only Jesús Luzardo (7). Greinke is now the all-time leader among pitchers with 93 Defensive Runs Saved – which has been tracked since 2003 – ahead of Mark Buehrle (87) and Jake Westbrook (63).

Zack allowed only 2 stolen bases over 142.1 innings in 2023. Just two pitchers had more innings with 2 steals or fewer: Michael Lorenzen (2 SB in 153.0 IP) and Ryne Nelson (2 SB in 144.0 IP). Greinke also had 5 pickoffs in 2023, matching his career high set in 2012, while tying teammate Taylor Clarke for the American League lead among pitchers this season.

Greinke completed his 20th Major League season in 2023. He is the active leader among pitchers (min. 300 total chances) with a .989 fielding percentage and 62 double plays. He has not made an error in his last 145 total chances, which is the longest active streak among pitchers, according to Elias.

This marks Greinke’s third Fielding Bible Award, following 2018 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and 2019, when he split time with the Diamondbacks and Houston Astros. Greinke’s three Fielding Bible Awards rank 3rd among pitchers since the award was first established in 2006, trailing only Dallas Keuchel (5) and Buehrle (4).

Greinke is the first Royals pitcher to win the Fielding Bible Award and fifth different Royals player (8th instance) to earn the honor at any position. Previous Royals to be named a Fielding Bible Award winner include left fielder Alex Gordon (2012-14, 2018), Lorenzo Cain (multi-position winner in 2014), second baseman Whit Merrifield (2021) and center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2021).

For more information about the Fielding Bible Awards, please visit fieldingbible.com.